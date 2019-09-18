Polar Securities Raised Flexsteel Inds (FLXS) Position by $1.67 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Holder Strategic Global Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 7,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 109,037 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72M, down from 116,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 497,508 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Flexsteel Inds Inc (FLXS) by 60.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 98,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 261,293 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 163,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Flexsteel Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 2,844 shares traded. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) has declined 48.33% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS); 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $469.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15,574 shares to 129,781 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 48,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 14,346 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 263,525 shares. Sun Life Finance Incorporated accumulated 4,485 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 19.95 million are owned by Swiss Retail Bank. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,761 shares. Amer Bancshares has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 1.34% or 68,788 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Management stated it has 17,542 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Montgomery Investment Inc holds 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 18,962 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 4.30 million shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.49% or 28,911 shares. London Communication Of Virginia has 1.84% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Logan Capital Mngmt stated it has 460,430 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.71% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.77 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold FLXS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.93% less from 4.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 16,566 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 13,949 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) for 9,665 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 28,594 shares. North Star Mngmt has 0.29% invested in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Meeder Asset Management reported 854 shares stake. 168,826 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. 20,100 are owned by Ameriprise Inc. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 7,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.57% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Rbf Capital reported 72,100 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 13,293 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 83,709 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Company owns 34,480 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

