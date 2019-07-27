Polar Securities Position in Trimble (TRMB) Trimmed by $17.75 Million; Torchmark (TMK) Stock Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Lowered by $899,100 Its Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,267 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 35,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $92.93. About 629,321 shares traded or 42.37% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 443,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 692,025 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 788,642 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE-EXPECTS DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019 DUE TO ESTIMATED INTEREST EXPENSE, ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – Trimble Manhattan Software Certified for FASB ASC 842 and IASB IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Compliance; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 19,370 shares to 39,217 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Union Co/The (NYSE:WU) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $18.16 million activity. Shares for $14.40 million were sold by BERGLUND STEVEN W on Friday, February 8. FOSBURGH BRYN sold $526,893 worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) on Wednesday, February 13.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 285,400 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $21.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $120.78 million for 23.35 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.