Polar Securities Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Call) (TD) Decreased by $11.60 Million as Stock Value Rose; Troy Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Call) (TD) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 190,400 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 75,659 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, up from 64,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 739,731 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council owns 700,558 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 230,216 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 296,708 shares. New Jersey-based Advsr Capital Management Lc has invested 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vision owns 90,739 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De reported 0.45% stake. Hollencrest Capital holds 0.45% or 63,810 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Winch Advisory Ltd invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Parkside Fincl Bank Tru has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,922 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has 21,473 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Corp reported 4,621 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sky Grp Ltd Liability reported 1.2% stake. Grimes And Commerce Inc reported 70,789 shares stake. Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 5,409 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 87,174 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

