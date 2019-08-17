Polar Securities Lowered Position in Mam Software Group (MAMS) as Shares Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 231,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The institutional investor held 301,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 532,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 24,464 shares traded or 83.84% up from the average. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 12,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 37,412 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 49,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 03/05/2018 – Moderna Therapeutics received an additional $125 million in funding through an expanded partnership with Merck around a personalized cancer vaccine; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 884,993 shares. 135,783 are held by Patten And Patten Tn. Central Bancorp owns 8,552 shares. Plancorp Limited Com holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 18,718 shares. 46,301 were reported by Violich Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Roberts Glore & Co Il invested 0.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). St Germain D J has invested 0.18% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group reported 8,424 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al holds 67,034 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 22,494 were accumulated by Compton Capital Mngmt Ri. Glenview State Bank Tru Dept invested in 1.62% or 45,677 shares. 6,497 were accumulated by Liberty Cap Mngmt. Texas-based Hightower Tru Ser Lta has invested 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 3,050 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 2.04M shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $663.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (NYSE:CM) by 215,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,867 for 45.00 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.