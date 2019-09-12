Polar Securities Lowered Its Stake in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) as Valuation Declined; Shufro Rose & Co Has Lowered Its Logmein (Call) (LOGM) Holding by $677,100; Stock Value Declined

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 88,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 863,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.53 million, down from 952,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 321,624 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (Call) (LOGM) by 90.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74,000, down from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 136,527 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,811 shares to 231,298 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gladstone Ld Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 44,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LogMeIn: Long-Term Challenges In Focus Following Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds LogMeIn, Inc. Investors of Securities Class Action â€“ LOGM – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMeIn’s New UCC Solution, GoToConnect, Wins TMC’s 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce (CRM) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups FY20 Revenue View – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 714 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Lp De holds 121,610 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 12,700 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 2,961 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 17 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 3,504 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% or 2.06M shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc stated it has 436,099 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 13,187 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 109,042 shares. Diversified Co has 5,105 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Co Ma invested in 0% or 35,519 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86M for 16.32 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 33,400 shares to 349,900 shares, valued at $20.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 712,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 32,419 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 94,250 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 13,724 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 0.02% or 12,095 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 15,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 219,619 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 8,400 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 18,231 are held by Pnc Service Incorporated. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 30,682 shares. 48,407 are owned by Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 18,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd reported 0.85% stake.