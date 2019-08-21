Polar Securities Lowered Its Position in Ametek New (AME) by $6.51 Million; Truepoint Has Lowered Its Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $15.53 Million as Stock Rose

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 363,659 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.17 million, down from 443,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 432,448 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 2.00M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 14,157 shares to 217,257 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Madison Corp by 622,935 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co.

