Polar Securities Lifted Holding in Hurco Companies (HURC) as Share Price Declined; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Profit Investment Management Has Lowered Holding

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $298.89. About 123,446 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) by 41.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 51,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 174,529 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21 million, up from 123,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Hurco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 18,193 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,400 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $113,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,800 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

More notable recent Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hurco Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hurco Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:HURC – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hurco Announces Acquisition of Two Machine Tool Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold HURC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.15 million shares or 0.20% less from 5.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). 179,102 are held by Thb Asset Mgmt. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 185 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 22,375 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,778 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Alphaone Ser Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,112 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 370,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Morgan Stanley has 652 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $135.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,036 shares to 16,370 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 54.94 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.36% or 115,909 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Limited owns 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 3,264 shares. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 18,000 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 7,298 shares. Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 500 were reported by Css Lc Il. 1,023 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. 1,652 are held by Investec Asset Management North America. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 15,452 shares. 43,545 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement System. 289,495 were accumulated by Principal Fin Grp Incorporated Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 1,494 shares. Price Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.59% or 800 shares. The Rhode Island-based Coastline has invested 0.3% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). First Manhattan invested in 1,654 shares or 0% of the stock.