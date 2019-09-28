Polar Securities Increases Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX); Benin Management Has Raised Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Position by $860,000; Shares Rose

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 1.32M shares traded or 117.90% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 15/05/2018 – REG-Philips Lighting’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves company name change to Signify, appointment of Eelco Blok to Supervisory Board and 2017 dividend; 11/04/2018 – HEDGE FUND CIAM SAYS AHOLD PROMISED A DISCUSSION ON GOOD CORPORATE GOVERNANCE YET THERE WAS NO DIRECT AND CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE AT AGM; 18/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV VOPA.AS SEES 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO BE INFLUENCED BY CURRENCY EXCHANGE MOVEMENTS OF PRIMARILY USD AND SGD; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- T5 Model 78104 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnostic device. It; 11/05/2018 – Philips’ Survey Highlights Gaps in Perceptions of Health Care – 63% of Healthcare Professionals Said Connected Care Technologies is Currently lnfrequently Used – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CONTRACT VALUE FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 15/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: P APPROVES CO. NAME CHANGE TO SIGNIFY,; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Non-Deal Roadshow Set By ABN AMRO for May. 8; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 6 Slice (Air) – Model no. 728256, Computed Tomography X-Ray system

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 216.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 47,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 322,891 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Havens Advisors Ltd Liability owns 82,500 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc invested in 0.01% or 84,526 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 169,059 shares. Gabelli Inv Advisers Inc has 263,459 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. 810 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. Raymond James Associates reported 0.01% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 697,870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clal Ins Enterp Ltd reported 2.18M shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 520 shares. 1,902 were reported by Numerixs Investment Technology. Natixis LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Intrust Bancshares Na holds 2,852 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bamco reported 180,468 shares stake. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). S Muoio And Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 66,400 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 640,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) (NYSE:CM).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,800 shares to 13,995 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,080 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).