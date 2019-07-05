Polar Securities Increased Position in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) by $16.99 Million; Spinnaker Trust Trimmed International Business Machines (IBM) Position by $336,144; Valuation Declined

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) by 97.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 215,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.40 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 204,963 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.32. About 1.40 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 854,000 shares to 854,765 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd (Put) by 129,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Com holds 486,439 shares or 4.62% of its portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 23,019 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 10,344 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company owns 70,677 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Conning Inc accumulated 0.1% or 22,568 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 622,329 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 2,785 are held by Field & Main Bancshares. Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 6,800 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Citadel Llc reported 200,873 shares. Sterneck Management Limited Liability Company owns 16,331 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beddow Capital Inc owns 62,712 shares for 4.86% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,460 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.55 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,600 shares to 26,415 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Vietnam Etf.

