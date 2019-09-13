Polar Securities Increased Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding by $3.58 Million; Williams Companies (WMB) Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 216.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 47,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $111.47. About 159,312 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 116,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,568 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $829,000, down from 146,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 2.94M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1,937 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc has 77,043 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 182,491 shares. Mariner Ltd has 220,430 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 143,780 shares. Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc reported 3.12% stake. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 54,483 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors invested in 0% or 1,816 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 5,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ghp Advsrs Incorporated holds 4,210 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. D E Shaw has 0.09% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 655,420 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon accumulated 21,802 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Cortina Asset Limited has 0.29% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mellanox Works With VMware and NVIDIA to Enable High Performance Virtualized Machine Learning Solutions – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mellanox Introduces New LinkX® 200G & 400G Cables & Transceivers at CIOE, Shenzhen, China and ECOC, Dublin, Ireland 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “What the Suddenly Shaky Mellanox Deal Means for Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The NVDA Stock Rally May Soon Come to an End – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Will Survive the Chip Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Call) (NYSE:TD) by 200,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Acamar Partners Acqsition Co.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9,182 shares to 12,894 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chimera Investment Corp Pfd Se by 44,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.