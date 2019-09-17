Polar Securities Increased Holding in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) as Share Price Declined; As Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) Share Price Declined, Oarsman Capital Lifted Its Holding by $344,370

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 26,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 315,875 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, up from 289,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 1.22M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 25,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 262,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.95 million, up from 237,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 333,177 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 211,432 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associates Limited has invested 2.89% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 27,985 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Sei Invs Company holds 0.01% or 144,278 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 21.55 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 144,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 18,365 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 0.02% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 27,460 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 13.78M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 2.20M shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Put) by 127,500 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 97,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,599 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Aristotle Boston Ltd Llc has invested 0.99% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Friess Assoc Lc has invested 1.11% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Captrust Financial holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd holds 1.00M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 9,595 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). One Trading LP has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 153,505 shares. Palisade Management Llc Nj invested in 0.05% or 23,450 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Company reported 0.05% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Company has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake.

