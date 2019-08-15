Polar Securities Increased By $4.40 Million Its Bce (Call) (BCE) Position; Eca Marcellus Trust I Has 1.83 Sentiment

Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 11 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 6 sold and reduced their stock positions in Eca Marcellus Trust I. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 536,591 shares, up from 344,376 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eca Marcellus Trust I in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 7.

Polar Securities Inc increased Bce Inc (Call) (BCE) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 100,000 shares as Bce Inc (Call) (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 900,000 shares with $39.95M value, up from 800,000 last quarter. Bce Inc (Call) now has $41.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 460,098 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES

The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.0358 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4242. About 63,728 shares traded or 67.14% up from the average. ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) has declined 12.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ECT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ECA Marcellus Trust I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECT); 20/03/2018 ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

More notable recent ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.037 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.064 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental’s deal for Anadarko ‘destroyed value,’ Evercore says in downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.113 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Adirondack Trust Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ECA Marcellus Trust I for 11,873 shares. Amg National Trust Bank owns 121,186 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 11,200 shares. The Massachusetts-based American Research & Management Co. has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 49,300 shares.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America . The company has market cap of $25.07 million. The firm owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. It has a 4.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s royalty interests in the producing wells allow the firm to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells.