Polar Securities Holds Position in Ufp Technologies (UFPT); U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Valuation Declined While Credit Suisse Ag Lowered Its Position by $1.69 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) by 302.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 151,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% . The institutional investor held 201,071 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37M, up from 49,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Ufp Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 10,540 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 35.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 70.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 140,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 59,179 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $696.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.70% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 1.78M shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Be Accretive in the Fourth Quarter of 2018; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Sale of Transload Assets to CIG Logistics; 23/03/2018 – EP Minerals to be Acquired by U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 21/04/2018 – DJ US Silica Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCA); 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 19/03/2018 – CIG Logistics Purchases Three Transload Terminals In Texas And West Virginia; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Rating To U.S. Silica’s Proposed Credit Facility; Outlook Is Stable

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLCA’s profit will be $8.09M for 21.52 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

