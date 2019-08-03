Polar Securities Holding in Open Text (Put) (OTEX) Lifted as Stock Value Rose; As Gnc Hldgs (GNC) Share Price Declined, Spark Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $678,332

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gnc Hldgs Inc (GNC) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 339,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% . The hedge fund held 323,534 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, down from 662,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gnc Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 1.48M shares traded. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 31.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 26/04/2018 – GNC to close 200 stores this year; 25/04/2018 – GNC: VOTES RECEIVED TO DATE SHOW SUPPORT FOR HAYAO INVESTMENT; 17/05/2018 – GNC Receives Stockholder Approval For Share Issuance In Connection With Hayao Investment; 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS – EFFORTS TOWARD FAVORABLE LEASE RENEGOTIATIONS/RELOCATION OPPORTUNITIES ARE ONGOING; MAY IMPACT AMOUNT OF STORES CLOSINGS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – WILL RECONVENE ITS SPECIAL MEETING ON MAY 9, 2018 IN RELATION TO HARBIN PHARMACEUTICAL DEAL; 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO CLOSE APPROXIMATELY 200 STORES IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q Rev $607.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ GNC Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNC); 08/03/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – GNC IS WORKING WITH FRANCHISE PARTNER, GUARDIAN HEALTHCARE SERVICES PVT LTD TO EXPAND IN INDIA; 09/05/2018 – GNC Announces Adjournment Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders Until 10:00 AM Eastern Time On May 17, 2018

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (Put) (OTEX) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.58% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 1.46M shares traded or 112.66% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond

More notable recent GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GNC Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GNC Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for March 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GNC Live Well Foundation and Pittsburgh Cares Team Up for Inaugural Volunteer Day – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GNC Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GNC Introduces New Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Products – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by GNC Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GNC shares while 31 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 11.85% more from 38.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). California Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 162,987 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). D E Shaw & Communications Incorporated holds 776,749 shares. 160,067 were accumulated by Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership. Goldman Sachs Inc has 0% invested in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) for 59,364 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 15,218 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) for 2,169 shares. United Automobile Association owns 10,229 shares. Shah Cap Mgmt holds 1.14% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) for 800,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 319,506 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Pnc Fincl Ser Group owns 25,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp has invested 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $7,450 activity.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 83,343 shares to 177,400 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,700 shares, and has risen its stake in On Deck Cap Inc.