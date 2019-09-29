Polar Securities Holding in 8X8 New (EGHT) Has Decreased by $11.08 Million as Market Value Rose; As Apple Com (AAPL) Shares Rose, Vision Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 461,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.60 million, down from 901,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 1.41M shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT)

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 6,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91M, down from 82,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $172,277 activity.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorporation De reported 258 shares. Shelton, a California-based fund reported 9,332 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 294 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 235,055 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). 14,500 were accumulated by Roanoke Asset Management Corporation. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 212,311 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company owns 710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. 699,031 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of America De. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 37,729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lyon Street Limited Co holds 1.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 24,624 shares. Polar Asset Ptnrs stated it has 0.2% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Massachusetts Fin Services Ma reported 0.01% stake.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc by 100,000 shares to 480,000 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (Put) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $381.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term Us Tr (SCHR) by 8,423 shares to 13,385 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 2,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

