Polar Securities Has Upped Its Rogers (ROG) Stake; Shorts at STEREOTAXIS (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Lowered By 0.59%

STEREOTAXIS INC (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) had a decrease of 0.59% in short interest. STXS’s SI was 135,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.59% from 136,500 shares previously. With 77,800 avg volume, 2 days are for STEREOTAXIS INC (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)’s short sellers to cover STXS’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 74,797 shares traded. Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc increased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 3.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 5,400 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock declined 16.85%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 171,723 shares with $29.64M value, up from 166,323 last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $2.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 147,246 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 0 investors sold Stereotaxis, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.00% without change from 13.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dafna Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 14.91% of its portfolio in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) for 13.68M shares. Everett Harris Ca has 0% invested in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) for 11,900 shares.

More notable recent Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stereotaxis Announces Uplisting to NYSE American Other OTC:STXS – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stereotaxis Announces CFO Transition Other OTC:STXS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “St. Louis surgical instrument maker to start listing on NYSE American – St. Louis Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “St. Louis surgical instrument maker names new CFO – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Robotics: Interesting Prospects On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $228.77 million. The Company’s products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks worldwide.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 32,000 shares to 222,000 valued at $25.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lumentum Hldgs Inc stake by 241,431 shares and now owns 358,269 shares. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) (NYSE:CM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 3,488 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Zeke Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 1,468 shares. 4,000 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt Llc. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 5,117 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 54,593 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 380,761 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Raymond James Service Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Stone Ridge Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Parametric Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 7,222 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 25,014 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).