Polar Securities Has Trimmed Its Alpha Pro Tech LTD (APT) Stake by $868,788; Boston Family Office Holding in Oracle Systems (ORCL) Trimmed by $305,704 as Shares Rose

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd (APT) by 74.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 289,596 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 100,404 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $342,000, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About shares traded. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEMKT:APT) has risen 5.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.37% the S&P500. Some Historical APT News: 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Alpha Pro Tech 4Q Adj EPS 5c; 08/03/2018 Alpha Pro Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – Alpha Pro Tech 1Q EPS 4c

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 5,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 52,331 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, down from 57,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 11.40 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner

More notable recent Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pillar Income Asset Management Donates Over 600 Pairs of Socks to Single Parent Advocate – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces the Launch of Three New Products Expanding Building Supply Market Opportunity – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bluerock Capital Markets Eclipses the $1 Billion Capital Raise Mark for YTD 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 25,001 shares to 262,400 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 30.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 27,010 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 31,436 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. 119,050 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt. The California-based Scharf Limited has invested 4.84% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fayez Sarofim And Company reported 91,323 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.96% or 60,384 shares. 9,600 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Co. 17,354 are held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Company. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 176,654 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc invested in 5.22 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 28,169 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 2 Stocks Got Crushed by the Market Today — Are They Now Buys? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation the Next Microsoft? â€¦ Or the Next IBM? – Investorplace.com” published on February 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.