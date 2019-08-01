Polar Securities Has Trimmed Holding in Pan American Silver (Call) (PAAS) by $1.76 Million; Shareholder Fmr Lifted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (PAAS) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 5.99% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.52M shares traded or 20.71% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 476,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.87M, up from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 550,080 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp by 230,000 shares to 476,300 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 202,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 78.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PAAS’s profit will be $10.52M for 80.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Pan American Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.