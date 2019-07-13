Polar Securities Has Trimmed Holding in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) as Stock Price Declined; Owens Ill (OI) Market Valuation Declined While Spitfire Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 119,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 360,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 6,486 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 702,350 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0% or 200,835 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 25,062 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 25,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 477,113 shares. 123,443 were reported by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 82,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 2,532 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 91,922 shares. Northern Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Martin Incorporated Tn has 0.32% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 0.02% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 0.02% or 174,599 shares. 2,910 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Olstein Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 193,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harmonic Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 8.50M shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Habit Restaurants Inc by 308,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lifetime Brands and Focus Products Group Announce Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on August 31, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) CEO Robert Kay on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2018. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) CEO Rob Kay on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,400 shares to 34,929 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Spitfire Capital Ltd Company has invested 9.23% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Olstein Cap Limited Partnership invested in 387,837 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 334,264 shares. Burney owns 10,855 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 3.25 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 130,387 shares stake. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Com reported 20 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 280,972 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 1,000 shares. 1,490 are owned by Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust. Group One Trading Lp accumulated 22 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 3.35 million shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 46,974 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cumberland Prns accumulated 544,150 shares.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Reports June Statistics – Business Wire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OI’s profit will be $119.51 million for 5.49 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.98% EPS growth.