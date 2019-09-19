Polar Securities Has Trimmed By $1.73 Million Its Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Position; King Luther Capital Management Increased Ecolab (ECL) Stake

Polar Securities Inc decreased Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) stake by 14.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc sold 72,100 shares as Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)’s stock rose 11.22%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 435,401 shares with $10.73M value, down from 507,501 last quarter. Central Garden & Pet Co now has $1.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 67,401 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 1.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired 17,613 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 1.01 million shares with $199.45 million value, up from 992,563 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $196.67. About 296,220 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $9.94 million for 38.41 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.75% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 3.00% above currents $196.67 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, April 18 to “Neutral” rating. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura upgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, April 18. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Nomura.