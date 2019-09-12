Polar Securities Has Raised Position in Suncor Energy New (Call) (SU) by $6.20 Million; Shufro Rose & Co Has Raised Abb LTD (ABB) Holding

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (Call) (SU) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.91M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 1.02 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 115,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 236,188 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 120,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 1.65M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 23/05/2018 – ABB INDIA – CO AND NITI AAYOG SIGNS STATEMENT OF INTENT FOR DIGITALIZATION OF MULTIPLE SECTORS; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s 1Q Net Profit Fell as Revenue Rose; 19/04/2018 – The Swiss engineering giant ABB is seeing strong growth momentum in developing markets ranging from Asia to Africa; 06/04/2018 – ABB hopes for U.S. concessions on tariffs on Chinese special steel; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 19/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB: Profitable Growth; 29/03/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME ON ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM ABB

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 16,040 shares to 155,223 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC) by 83,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,780 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Habit Restaurants Inc by 85,731 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 2.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,800 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

