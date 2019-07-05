Polar Securities Has Raised Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holding by $568,400; Market Valuation Rose; Credit Suisse Group (CS) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Raised Position by $3.46 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 588.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 81,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 651,017 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 314,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 757,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 1.42 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 18/05/2018 – BMC IS SAID TO WORK WITH GOLDMAN, CREDIT SUISSE ON SALE; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 28/05/2018 – ELETROBRAS SAYS CREDIT SUISSE WAS HIRED TO MANAGE THE SALE OF THE STAKES IN SUBSIDIARIES – FILING; 15/03/2018 – Intu Target Cut to 205p From 270p by Credit Suisse; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 14/04/2018 – Singapore is home to one of the region’s highest concentrations of ultrahigh-net-worth individuals — those with $50 million or more in net assets. Credit Suisse Research Institute says the number of ultrarich grew by 15.3% to rank 20th globally; 20/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S ASND.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – Credit Suisse Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Weeks; 04/04/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 41 EUROS

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 11,826 shares to 516 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 22,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,100 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 70,612 shares to 507,501 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).