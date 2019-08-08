Polar Securities Has Raised Its Hurco Companies (HURC) Stake by $335,920; Stock Price Declined; Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $447,060

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 7,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 826,966 shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT)

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 8,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 123,398 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Hurco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 10,217 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP owns 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 35,063 shares. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 6,294 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 110,397 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 4.45 million shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 2,347 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 8,390 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 32,742 shares. 86,400 are owned by Swiss Commercial Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 0.04% or 22,156 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Lp holds 0.12% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 9,617 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 2.63 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold HURC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 1.09% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Llc has invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 172,969 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 1,844 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 11,923 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 9,077 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 37 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 5,225 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 9,234 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 13,306 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 2,624 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 6,063 shares stake. 339,300 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York owns 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 9,190 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 179,100 shares to 640,199 shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,300 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).