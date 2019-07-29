Polar Securities Has Raised Its Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Position; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position in Lkq (LKQ) by $599,200 as Share Value Rose

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 100.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 73,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.48M, up from 72,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $320.92. About 51,964 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 1.31M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (Call) (FRTSF) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 59,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,300 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92 million for 11.19 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

