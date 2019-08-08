Polar Securities Has Lowered Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake; Maui Land & Pineapple Co Has 0.68 Sentiment

Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc (MLP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 13 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 19 cut down and sold their holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.96 million shares, down from 4.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 37.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc sold 161,900 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 273,000 shares with $23.81M value, down from 434,900 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $17.71B valuation. The stock increased 4.73% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 1.00M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Valueworks Llc holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. for 431,377 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 17,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Co Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 313,204 shares. The California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 77,567 shares.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $199.75 million. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui. It has a 544.74 P/E ratio. The firm operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities divisions.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of KEYS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $188.52M for 23.49 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc increased Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) stake by 108,400 shares to 290,752 valued at $18.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Playags Inc stake by 470,000 shares and now owns 1.54M shares. Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co was raised too.

