Polar Securities Has Lowered Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $14.09 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Investment House Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $2.70 Million as Share Value Rose

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 161,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81M, down from 434,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $87.43. About 320,499 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 14,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,807 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41M, up from 107,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $172.88. About 7.27 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 23.01 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 10.00 million shares to 30.00 million shares, valued at $46.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,336 shares to 7,561 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,122 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).