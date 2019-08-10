Polar Securities Has Lowered Guess (GES) Holding by $6.84 Million; Stock Value Declined; Granahan Investment Management Lifted Stake in Abiomed (ABMD) as Market Valuation Rose

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 359,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 512,356 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, down from 872,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 1.08 million shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees 1Q Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 11% and 12.5%; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 7.5%; 21/03/2018 – GUESS? INC GES.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.85, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C; 22/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q EPS 1c; 24/04/2018 – Guess Farmers Market Taps Streetwear, Heritage With Help From Sean Wotherspoon; 24/04/2018 – Enjoy the Fun of Guessing, the Guess Chain Builds the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Guess

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abiomed (ABMD) by 178.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 13,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The hedge fund held 20,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 7,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abiomed for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191. About 507,534 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 285,400 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $21.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 234,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. ALBERINI CARLOS also bought $4.97 million worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) on Wednesday, June 12.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should Investors Buy General Electric (GE) Stock at Its Current Levels? – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Guess? Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Metro Toronto Convention Centre Selects GES Canada as its Official Preferred Provider of Customs and Transportation Services – Financial Post” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s stock sinks toward 7th loss in 8 sessions – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. 66,759 were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 43,348 shares. Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Sg Americas owns 14,769 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 467 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 38,517 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). State Common Retirement Fund has 56,500 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). 15,208 are held by Caxton Associate Lp. Comerica Comml Bank has 56,154 shares. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Mgmt has invested 1.71% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 45,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.77M for 13.79 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $7.20 million activity.

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Abiomed, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – ABMD – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Abiomed (ABMD) – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2019: ABMD,SRPT,NK,MDWD – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: ABMD, CFMS, ABC, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 1,743 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.04% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 20,693 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 82,286 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 41,824 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance reported 220,186 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 8,515 shares. Asset Inc holds 2,866 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 11,281 shares. Marsico Cap Management Ltd Co reported 12,285 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 2,508 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 1.27% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 135,200 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa accumulated 977 shares. 21,937 are owned by Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).