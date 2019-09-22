Polar Securities Has Lifted By $7.70 Million Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (Call) (AEM) Position; Shorts at LEADING EDGE MATERIALS COMMON SHAR (LEMIF) Lowered By 84.62%

Polar Securities Inc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (AEM) stake by 75.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 151,000 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (AEM)’s stock rose 27.55%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 351,000 shares with $17.99M value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) now has $13.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 1.67M shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) had a decrease of 84.62% in short interest. LEMIF’s SI was 30,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 84.62% from 197,600 shares previously. With 335,900 avg volume, 0 days are for LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)’s short sellers to cover LEMIF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.105. About 13,710 shares traded. Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The company has market cap of $10.51 million. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. It currently has negative earnings. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 2.25M shares to 100,000 valued at $29.30 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 3.00 million shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. Acamar Partners Acqsition Co was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 5.67% above currents $58.2 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy” on Sunday, June 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup.