Polar Securities Has Lifted By $1.21 Million Its Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Holding; Taitron Components (TAIT) Sentiment Is 3

Polar Securities Inc increased Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) stake by 14.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 202,292 shares as Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG)’s stock rose 16.54%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 1.56 million shares with $9.99 million value, up from 1.36M last quarter. Del Friscos Restaurant Group now has $266.85M valuation. The stock 0.06% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. It is down 15.54% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ANTICIPATE HAVING A SIGNED AGREEMENT IN PLACE WITHIN NEXT 60-90 DAYS FOR SULLIVAN’S; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 1Q REV. $89.3M, EST. $87.4M; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 1Q EPS 2C; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S SEES FY ADJ EPS 66C TO 76C, EST. 69C; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 76c; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Rev $121.9M; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DFRG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.69, REV VIEW $379.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC SEES FY 2018 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (BEFORE TENANT ALLOWANCES) OF $55 MLN TO $60 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 1Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DFRG.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.66 TO $0.76

Taitron Components Inc (TAIT) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 3 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 1 decreased and sold stakes in Taitron Components Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 692,933 shares, up from 649,380 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Taitron Components Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.03 million activity. Another trade for 319,000 shares valued at $2.08 million was bought by ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DFRG shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 0.64% less from 31.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab owns 184,230 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0% or 18,694 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc stated it has 5,087 shares. Engaged Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.99% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Kempen Mgmt Nv stated it has 385,434 shares. Sei Com accumulated 0% or 7,542 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.27 million shares. American Gru Incorporated holds 21,102 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 9,201 shares. 182,311 are owned by Penn Capital Mngmt. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.01M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Caz Invests Lp reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.13 million shares.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 161,900 shares to 273,000 valued at $23.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Viavi Solutions Inc stake by 147,600 shares and now owns 1.83M shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company has market cap of $14.95 million. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It has a 10.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.0867 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6233. About 42,658 shares traded. Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) has risen 67.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.72% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Taitron Components Incorporated for 800 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 10,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in the company for 20,765 shares. The Florida-based Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Nordea Investment Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 31,000 shares.