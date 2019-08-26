Polar Securities Has Increased Realpage (RP) Position by $690,000; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $311,100

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 234,375 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.72M, down from 236,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 316,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21 million, up from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 640,440 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (Call) (FRTSF) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 309,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,488 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 5,208 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 871,263 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Co accumulated 0.03% or 17,045 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 86,134 shares. 41,222 are owned by Victory Capital Management Incorporated. Diker Management Limited Liability owns 76,500 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.05% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 54,008 are owned by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Regions Finance Corp reported 148 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj accumulated 474,851 shares or 0.93% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 129,336 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs reported 2,608 shares stake. Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.25% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 518,433 shares. Hsbc Pcl has 17,602 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 9,080 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Ltd Co stated it has 9,897 shares. Pettee Investors Inc invested in 2.42% or 31,265 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 1.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 120,918 were reported by Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division. Hollow Brook Wealth Lc holds 4,433 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Rowland Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,667 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 40,025 shares. One Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 4,905 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Company L L C holds 0.2% or 345,116 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) has 3,091 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co has 726,066 shares. Burt Wealth owns 2,603 shares. Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Co reported 2.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust holds 1.58% or 46,592 shares in its portfolio.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 3,548 shares to 133,592 shares, valued at $27.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 1,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.