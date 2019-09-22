Polar Securities Has Increased Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $18.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Valley National Advisers Has Increased Its Stake by $969,444

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 138.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 111,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 191,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.37 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82M shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 15,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, up from 11,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.93M shares traded or 94.49% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $363.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 10,502 shares to 122 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 946,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,337 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBMH).

