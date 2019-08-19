Polar Securities Has Increased Holding in Realpage (RP) by $690,000 as Stock Value Declined; Route One Investment Company LP Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Upped as Share Value Rose

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 7.20 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.24 million, up from 6.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 4.32 million shares traded or 56.22% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 316,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21 million, up from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 434,859 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,549.30 down -5.16 points – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, WDC – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global: If Vodafone And Sunrise Deals Go Through, Shareholders Get Virgin Media Business For Free – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.84 million shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $111.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd (Put) by 129,225 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 301,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:MAMS).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.