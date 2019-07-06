Polar Securities Has Increased Facebook (FB) Holding by $4.48 Million; Mackay Shields Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $3.59 Million as Stock Value Rose

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.84M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – CIOs in Spotlight on User Data Following Facebook Testimony; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 08/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm after CNBC discovers tactics like Cambridge Analytica; 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in face of data scandal; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: Facebook WAS inside Cambridge Analytica’s office but have now “stood down” following dramatic; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 26/03/2018 – Facebook saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ROLLING OUT UPVOTING AND DOWNVOTING OF COMMENTS

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 34,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 729,288 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.88 million, up from 694,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 6.48M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. On Monday, January 28 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $845,100. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M on Thursday, January 31. 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 13,603 shares to 6,456 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 63,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,641 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 25,401 shares. Lau Associate Lc invested in 1.93% or 35,982 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt stated it has 67,874 shares. Ent Financial Service holds 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 15,288 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Company reported 28,592 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Company accumulated 0% or 1,200 shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 17,888 shares. Bluestein R H has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Golub Gp Llc has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Barclays Public Lc accumulated 5.54 million shares. Farmers State Bank reported 4.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mraz Amerine Associates stated it has 4,164 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,555 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt invested in 2,762 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Trust Co Lta invested in 2.74% or 84,881 shares. Mcgowan Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,395 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation accumulated 7,946 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Alphaone Invest Services Ltd Liability Company owns 46,940 shares for 4.69% of their portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 38,618 are owned by Sarasin Partners Llp. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 1.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,000 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% or 58,769 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 7.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old Dominion Management owns 11,830 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cleararc Cap invested in 1.81% or 57,895 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 233,652 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Professional Advisory Inc reported 3.85% stake.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atomera Inc by 235,400 shares to 184,600 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 301,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (Call) (FRTSF).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. $7.79M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M worth of stock or 15,900 shares. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..