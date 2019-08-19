Polar Securities Has Decreased Position in Guess (GES) by $6.84 Million; Dover Corp. (DOV) Shareholder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 359,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 512,356 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, down from 872,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 1.67 million shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 24/04/2018 – Guess Farmers Market Taps Streetwear, Heritage With Help From Sean Wotherspoon; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Guess; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 7.5%; 12/03/2018 – GUESS REPORTS UPDATE PROBE TO BE COMPLETED SOLELY BY GLASER; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q EPS 1c; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 1Q OP. EPS `REASONABLE’ GUESS AT NORMALIZED EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees FY19 Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 7% and 8%; 13/04/2018 – Bitcoin Buyers Have to Take a Wild Guess on Their Taxes (Video); 06/05/2018 – Weightloss Programs Are Hard To Find, Brian Flatt Takes The Guess Work Out Of Diet Plans With His 3 Week Diet System; 19/04/2018 – GUESS – CO, GUCCI SIGNED AGREEMENT THAT WILL RESULT IN CONCLUSION OF ALL PENDING IP LITIGATIONS, TRADEMARK OFFICE MATTERS WORLDWIDE AMONG COS

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 595,018 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “GE’s stock surges after profit and FCF beats, raised outlook – MarketWatch” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Guess? Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s carnage spreads far and wide across retail – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “GES Achieves J.D. Power Certification for Chat and Phone Channels – Financial Post” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life reported 3,785 shares. Mutual Of America Lc stated it has 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 110,800 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,859 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). D E Shaw And reported 23,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 6.07 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 19,469 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,354 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors has invested 0.01% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 21,200 shares. Dupont Mngmt has 17,073 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 48,664 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.41 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) or 926,070 shares.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. ALBERINI CARLOS bought $4.97 million worth of stock or 347,353 shares.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78M for 12.19 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 10.00M shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Frontier Corp by 536,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 4,480 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.19% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Farmers Bank & Trust owns 0.13% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,600 shares. Hilton Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.08% or 151,011 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont invested in 14,998 shares. M&R Capital Management invested in 800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Plc holds 1.11M shares. Pettee Investors Incorporated stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,590 shares. Atria Investments has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Horizon Invests Limited Liability Co holds 29,005 shares. 17.09 million are owned by Vanguard Group. Duncker Streett, a Missouri-based fund reported 25,927 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc owns 269,131 shares.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 14.82 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.