Polar Securities Has Cut Stake in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) as Stock Price Declined; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 88,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 863,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.53 million, down from 952,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 331,974 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 197,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50 million, down from 347,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 21,989 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 14,000 shares. Kistler holds 277 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 111,968 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,686 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Oppenheimer Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Ftb Advisors has 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 279,068 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 348 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Lc holds 0.67% or 699,148 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability holds 0.8% or 118,960 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc by 570,000 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $21.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LGI Homes Announces New Phase of Upgraded Homes near Austin, Texas – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FSLY, PSTG, SPLK and WIFI among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Boingo Announces Record Quarter for DAS Launches with Tier One Carriers – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Boingo Wireless Stock Just Dropped 19% – Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NETGEAR Debuts Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh System â€” the Ultimate Whole Home Wireless Network – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 78.93 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.