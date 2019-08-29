Polar Securities Has Cut By $17.75 Million Its Trimble (TRMB) Position; Jackson Square Partners Has Upped Autodesk Com (ADSK) Stake

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK) stake by 0.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 7,295 shares as Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 3.17 million shares with $493.51M value, up from 3.16M last quarter. Autodesk Inc Com now has $31.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $142.24. About 1.95 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M

Polar Securities Inc decreased Trimble Inc (TRMB) stake by 39.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc sold 443,775 shares as Trimble Inc (TRMB)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 692,025 shares with $27.96M value, down from 1.14M last quarter. Trimble Inc now has $9.45B valuation. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 245,257 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Slightly Dilutive to 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Due to Interest Example; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 27/03/2018 – Trimble Manhattan Software Certified for FASB ASC 842 and IASB IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Compliance; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trimble’s Latest Module to Expand Fleet Management Presence – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied EPS Analyst Target Price: $37 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 2.04 million shares to 2.35M valued at $663.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped New Frontier Corp stake by 536,706 shares and now owns 1.04 million shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 389 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 2.16 million shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt has 31,424 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Parnassus Invests Ca reported 3.29 million shares. Parametric Ltd Liability stated it has 583,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 10,000 are held by Park National Oh. Lord Abbett & Lc has 0.02% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Citigroup Inc reported 85,591 shares. Amp Invsts has 82,043 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 2.85M shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Thomas Story Son Ltd stated it has 27,985 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 7,478 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 678 shares.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc Com stake by 613,062 shares to 5.49 million valued at $570.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Affiliated Managers Group Inc Com Stk (NYSE:AMG) stake by 13,577 shares and now owns 449,857 shares. Lendingtree Inc New Com Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:TREE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Limited holds 3,523 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co holds 56,141 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Lp invested in 0.11% or 51,529 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 18,689 are held by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Finemark Fincl Bank And, Florida-based fund reported 48,432 shares. Btc Management accumulated 2,420 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 294,909 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 8,668 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Forte Ltd Adv reported 29,869 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.21% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Texas Permanent School Fund has 42,607 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $168.63’s average target is 18.55% above currents $142.24 stock price. Autodesk had 33 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 28. Canaccord Genuity maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Wedbush. Evercore maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, August 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Autodesk Stock Set for Big August Loss After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : ADSK, VEEV, HPE, HEI, PSEC, PAHC, OOMA, LCI – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: EEI,DPW,POLA,ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.