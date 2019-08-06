Polar Securities Has Boosted Its Stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) by $16.99 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Valuation Declined, Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lowered Holding by $1.83 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) by 97.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 215,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.40 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 467,016 shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 79,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23 million, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 396,294 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 66,360 shares to 676,536 shares, valued at $28.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 74,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.45M for 16.44 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.37% EPS growth.

