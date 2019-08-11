Polar Securities Has Boosted Its Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake by $568,400; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder United Capital Financial Advisers Lowered Position by $11.14 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 588.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 81,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 667,890 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 58,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.20 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackstone Gp Limited Partnership invested in 2.41M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 63,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 12,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 875,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 44,000 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 12,562 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.03% or 462,234 shares in its portfolio. Btg Pactual Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.84% or 305,566 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 211,633 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0% or 20,575 shares. Alpine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 98,220 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 247,313 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Llc owns 4,063 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Management reported 10,000 shares. Proshare Ltd holds 66,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 135,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 179,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,199 shares, and cut its stake in Modern Media Acquisition.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) by 32,068 shares to 59,783 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 7,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Investment Prtn Limited Liability Company has 447,021 shares for 7.9% of their portfolio. Montgomery Inv holds 18,400 shares. Jump Trading Lc has 1.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baxter Bros holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,570 shares. Moreover, Osterweis Cap Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,447 shares. Magellan Asset Management holds 7.38% or 12.24 million shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Prns Limited Co stated it has 22,507 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated invested in 2.63% or 20,345 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 116,701 shares or 2.22% of the stock. 51,554 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 3.63 million shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors reported 3,426 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 366,694 shares or 5.6% of the stock. South Dakota Council reported 3.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schmidt P J Mgmt holds 60,683 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio.