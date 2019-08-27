Polar Securities Has Boosted Brunswick (BC) Holding; Rli (de (RLI) SI Decreased By 1.97%

Rli Corp (de (NYSE:RLI) had a decrease of 1.97% in short interest. RLI’s SI was 2.87 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.97% from 2.93 million shares previously. With 155,200 avg volume, 19 days are for Rli Corp (de (NYSE:RLI)’s short sellers to cover RLI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $90.81. About 77,941 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI)

Polar Securities Inc increased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 233,361 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 583,361 shares with $29.36 million value, up from 350,000 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $3.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 448,820 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold RLI Corp. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). 54,966 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. State Street reported 5.63M shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 96,243 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc holds 0.03% or 9,874 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 15,162 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Llc has 0% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Parkside Bank & Trust And holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 687 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 15,472 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 11,100 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments L P has 0.01% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Bb&T Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 465,699 shares. Madison Invest Holdg holds 0.01% or 8,435 shares.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. The Company’s Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. It has a 32.72 P/E ratio. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 13,081 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Financial Invest Mgmt invested in 1.02% or 130,810 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holding Pcl reported 77,286 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 19,008 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc has 0.16% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 1.95 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 75,906 shares. State Street holds 2.15M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 8,125 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 268,344 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Com has invested 0.67% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 340,424 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Clearline Capital LP holds 0.97% or 36,698 shares in its portfolio. 19,032 are held by Paloma Prns Mgmt.