Polar Securities Has Boosted Bank Montreal Que (Call) (BMO) Holding; As Cnooc LTD (CEO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.22 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (Call) (BMO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.86 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 348,067 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 16/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – DowDuPont Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BMO TO REIMBURSE CLIENTS FOR UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : BMO RAISES TO $140 FROM $115; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4; 09/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: BMO GBP Benchmark 5Y Covered FRN 3mL +30 Area; 09/05/2018 – NUVISTA ENERGY LTD NVA.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$11 FROM C$9.50; 28/03/2018 – SEMAFO INC SMF.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6.5 FROM C$6; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 42,170 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18M, down from 49,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $151.54. About 80,117 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF GUARANTEED NOTES; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NATIONAL OIL COMPANIES STICK TO COST-EFFICIENCY STRATEGIES EVEN AS PRICES RECOVER; 20/04/2018 – CHINA’S CNOOC EXEC SAYS NO ADJUSTMENT ON FULL YEAR CAPEX TARGET; 19/04/2018 – CNOOC Limited Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Net Profit Surges But Below Expectations; 25/04/2018 – TULLOW OIL – UGANDA FARM-DOWN TO TOTAL AND CNOOC AWAITING GOVT APPROVAL; LAKE ALBERT DEVELOPMENT PROGRESSING TOWARDS FID IN H2; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC: Block 22/11 and 23/07 Located in Beibu Gulf of South China Sea; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Pretax Pft CNY36.36B; 24/05/2018 – China’s Cnooc Sees Likely Start of Uganda Oil Field in 2021; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Oil-and-Gas Sales CNY151.89 Billion Vs. CNY121.33 Billion Year Earlier

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Expands Credit Facility by 80% – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Reports Closing Of Extended Credit Facility – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BMO Financial Q3 earnings, PCL rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Can You Get Rich by Investing in Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 20,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 303,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,125 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 79,791 shares to 659,516 shares, valued at $33.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 38,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NYSE:NX).