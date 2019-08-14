Polar Securities Decreased Its Stake in Hudson Global (HSON) by $854,000 as Valuation Declined; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding by $3.17 Million

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (HSON) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 854,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 854,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Hudson Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 8,532 shares traded or 284.32% up from the average. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 40.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL NAMES JEFF EBERWEIN CEO; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – RICHARD COLEMAN, HUDSON’S CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Rev $16.2M; 11/04/2018 – TMP Worldwide Receives 18 Awards at the 2018 Internet Advertising Competition; 20/03/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSON); 02/05/2018 – Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast; 20/03/2018 Hudson Global Announces Results of Shareholder Vote on Strategic Divestitures; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global: Eberwein Will Succeed Stephen Nolan Effective April 1

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 16,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 195,950 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22 million, down from 212,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (Call) (NYSE:BCE) by 100,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $39.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harmonic Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold HSON shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 17.20 million shares or 10.55% less from 19.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 101,412 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns accumulated 854,765 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 20,951 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 48,547 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank Ag. Heartland Advisors Inc reported 3.99 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested 0% in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier has invested 0% in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Bridgeway Capital Incorporated invested in 84,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.00M shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Rbf has invested 0.07% in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,467 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) for 836,053 shares.

