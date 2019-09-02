Polar Securities Cut Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by $1.62 Million as Share Value Rose; Vigilant Capital Management Has Cut Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $663,669

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2,419 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 8,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 70,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 507,501 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, down from 578,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 170,360 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.93B for 31.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Cap Mgmt owns 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,500 shares. Janney Ltd Liability Company reported 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fenimore Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 1,813 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Co owns 16,019 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 92,254 shares. Kempen Management Nv stated it has 21,503 shares. Foster Motley has 9,256 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Frontier Invest Communications stated it has 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 1.55% or 105,959 shares. Illinois-based First Advsrs Lp has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Corvex Lp, New York-based fund reported 423,100 shares. Edgemoor reported 89,314 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd reported 1.58 million shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Btr Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barry Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 72,920 shares.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 279,160 shares to 279,960 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 29,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 379,700 shares to 599,700 shares, valued at $33.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (Call) (NYSE:ENB) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $9.79M for 35.38 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.75% negative EPS growth.

