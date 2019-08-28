Polar Securities Cut Its Mam Software Group (MAMS) Stake by $1.85 Million as Stock Rose; Bank Of Italy Has Raised Its Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Holding by $7.57 Million

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 100,500 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 231,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The institutional investor held 301,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 532,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 6,057 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “A Coffee Cup Free Zone – CSRwire.com” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial launches new Precision Farming aftermarket brand AGXTENDâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 600000000 guaranteed 1.75% notes due March 2027 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

More notable recent MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMD’s 50-Year Tug-of-War With Intel Just Took an Interesting Turn – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “MAM Software Stock: Tiny Software Stock May Be Breaking Out to Multi-Year Highs – Profit Confidential” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why MAM Software Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MAMS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philip Morris (PM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing suppliersâ€™ stock prices fall after company announces 737 production cut: Morning Brief – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,865 for 44.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.