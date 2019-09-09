Polar Securities Continues to Hold Position in Dolby Laboratories (DLB); Anderson Hoagland & Co Holding in Vf (VFC) Decreased by $919,380 as Share Value Declined

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 2.27M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 59.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 108,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 290,752 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, up from 182,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 257,267 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.53% or 635,550 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 255 shares stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Aqr Management Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 70,277 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 69 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 68,321 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 126,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 426,907 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 487,056 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc has 14,925 shares. Citadel Llc owns 237,939 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 250,110 shares to 621,874 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 147,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Carbonite Inc (Prn).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,617 shares to 36,085 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Capital has invested 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 1.44M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.52M shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 0.36% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 19,333 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 49,460 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru holds 11.89% or 136.64 million shares. Diamond Hill Capital holds 0.87% or 1.81M shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp accumulated 164,097 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Clark Capital Grp has invested 0.65% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 2,408 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Co has 1.99% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 123,546 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa reported 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Schroder Inv Mgmt Group reported 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 41,280 shares stake.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $484.19M for 17.24 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.