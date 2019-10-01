Polar Securities Boosted Suncor Energy New (Call) (SU) Position by $6.20 Million; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 7,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 37,242 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.48M, down from 45,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $192.16. About 1.94 million shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 16.80 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,177 shares to 63,517 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vestor Capital Limited has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 550 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Willis Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 33,952 shares. Tompkins has 3,184 shares. 115,489 were accumulated by Deprince Race And Zollo. Exane Derivatives accumulated 7,016 shares. Grisanti Management Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,242 shares. 9,250 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Finemark Commercial Bank & invested in 0.69% or 71,010 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd stated it has 5,123 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 7,157 shares. New Vernon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,525 shares. 602 were accumulated by Country Fincl Bank.

