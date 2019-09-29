Polar Securities Boosted Brunswick (BC) Position by $814,815; Market Valuation Declined; As General Mls (GIS) Shares Rose, Northside Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 2.08M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 18,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 601,468 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.60 million, up from 583,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 347,196 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $254.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

