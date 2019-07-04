Polar Securities Boosted Brunswick (BC) Position by $11.67 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Share Price Declined, Winslow Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 233,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 583,361 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 299,333 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 7,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,305 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, down from 133,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 5.97 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh reported 282,000 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 383 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bancorp De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability holds 200,885 shares. Strs Ohio owns 60,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 36,300 shares. Aurora Counsel owns 39,197 shares for 1% of their portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Lakewood Cap Management Lp invested in 2.94 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd holds 11,954 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Federated Pa has invested 0.13% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus owns 6,400 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 186,472 shares to 6,328 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $142,103 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 22,648 shares. Alley Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.08% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 38,152 were reported by Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability Com. Jones Fin Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 168,089 shares. Moreover, Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 2.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 559,787 shares. 3,493 are owned by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,653 shares. Fort Limited Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 10,542 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd stated it has 4,600 shares. Btim holds 620,318 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. 6,267 are held by Fragasso Grp Inc. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company reported 12,746 shares. Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd accumulated 0.28% or 7,000 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt owns 45,059 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

