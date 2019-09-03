Polar Power Inc. (POLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power Inc. 4 1.16 N/A -0.05 0.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 140 0.00 N/A 4.44 29.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Polar Power Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1%

Liquidity

6.6 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Polar Power Inc. Its rival Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 3.4 respectively. Polar Power Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Polar Power Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s potential downside is -4.15% and its average target price is $106.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Polar Power Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 21.5%. Insiders held roughly 61.72% of Polar Power Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49%

For the past year Polar Power Inc. had bearish trend while Ubiquiti Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Polar Power Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.