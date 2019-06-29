Polar Power Inc. (POLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quantenna Communications Inc. (:)

Since Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and Quantenna Communications Inc. (:) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power Inc. 5 1.57 N/A -0.08 0.00 Quantenna Communications Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.13 186.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Polar Power Inc. and Quantenna Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -3.8% -3.4% Quantenna Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 2.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Polar Power Inc. is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Quantenna Communications Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Polar Power Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quantenna Communications Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Polar Power Inc. and Quantenna Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.1% and 87.2% respectively. 61.72% are Polar Power Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Quantenna Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polar Power Inc. 4.82% -5.23% -11.59% -27.5% -27.98% -9.94% Quantenna Communications Inc. -0.45% -0.62% 33.83% 42.63% 68.46% 67.87%

For the past year Polar Power Inc. has -9.94% weaker performance while Quantenna Communications Inc. has 67.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Quantenna Communications Inc. beats Polar Power Inc.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking for telecommunications service provider market in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise networking, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.