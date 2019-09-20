Polar Power Inc. (POLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Both Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power Inc. 4 1.14 N/A -0.05 0.00 Digi International Inc. 13 1.48 N/A 0.44 29.84

Demonstrates Polar Power Inc. and Digi International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Polar Power Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Liquidity

Polar Power Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Digi International Inc. are 4.3 and 3.2 respectively. Polar Power Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digi International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Polar Power Inc. and Digi International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 85.4% respectively. Polar Power Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 61.72%. Comparatively, 1.2% are Digi International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7% Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13%

For the past year Polar Power Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance while Digi International Inc. has 30.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats Polar Power Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.